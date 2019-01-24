EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man and a woman are accused of impersonating SLED agents while trying to stop an alleged shoplifting attempt at a local Walmart.
According to Anderson County deputies, Lawrence Tyler McConnell and Cheyenne Lindsey Burrell were at the Walmart on Anderson Road in Easley on January 15 when they noticed a woman trying to leave the store without paying for items. They got into an altercation with the accused shoplifter, identified as Ashley Marie Hall. Burrell and McConnell told store managers they were SLED agents and were trying to detain Hall.
While Hall was eventually cited for shoplifting, deputies turned their attention to McConnell and Burrell. The duo claimed they were representing SLED in detaining Hall, but ACSO says their claims didn't hold up; rather, warrants say both McConnell and Burrell are licensed security guards, and neither of them were employed by or taking action under Walmart's direction.
ACSO booked the duo into the county detention center on charges of impersonating law enforcement.
