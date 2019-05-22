ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office took to social media Wednesday asking for assistance locating a woman last seen May 10.
According to a Facebook post, Michelle Turner was last seen leaving the Walmart on Liberty Highway in Anderson on May 10 of this year.
She was in a silver 2017 Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate number QHL-426.
Turner was wearing a white shirt and black shorts the last time she was seen.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2019-07900.
