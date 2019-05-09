ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a woman who had been missing and considered endangered was found..
Vicki R. Phillips was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
Vicki is described as standing 5'7'' and weighing around 130 lbs. She has blondish hair.
Deputies did not offer any other details about her disappearance but said she had been located and was safe.
