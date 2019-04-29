ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office were searching for a suspect who led them on a car chase Monday afternoon.
According to deputies, a traffic stop was attempted for a possible intoxicated driver around 3:30 p.m. on near SC Highway 187 and Shirley Circle in Pendleton.
The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
In the 6300 block of Highway 187, deputies say the driver hopped out of the car and fled on foot. A female passenger was detained.
The driver, identified as a man, was wearing a grey tank top and jeans during the incident.
