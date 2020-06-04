POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are asking for any information to help them figure out who defaced several tombstones at a church recently, and you could get a reward for it.
A post on their Facebook page indicates the damage happened sometime between late June 2 and June 3. The affected tombstones are located at Siloam Baptist Church.
Anyone with information is urged to call ACSO at 864-260-4000 or the Crime Stoppers line at 1-888-CRIME-SC. If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a $500 cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.