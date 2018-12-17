ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that they were searching for a man accused of stealing a good Samaritan's car.
According to deputies, the driver of a silver 2009 Honda Pilot pulled over to help people involved in an accident around 9:00 p.m. near Brushy Creek Road and Old Mill Road in Easley.
The victim said that while they were on the phone, a man involved in the accident asked to put his dog in the victim's car- to keep it warm.
When the victim complied, deputies say the suspect then entered the driver's seat and took off with the good Samaritan's car.
Deputies ask that anyone with information about the suspects involved and/or the location of the stolen vehicle please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak with Investigator Freestate at (864) 260-4426.
