WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help locating a missing girl last seen Wednesday evening.
ACSO says 11-year-old Brittney Savannah McClain of Williamston was last scene by her family around 8:15 p.m. and likely left her home on foot going in an unknown direction. ACSO says they're searching near Wesley Ellison Road and Willingham Road, and have used helicopters to help find her.
Brittney stands at 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds. She has short brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue and white tie-dyed shirt with "Savannah" on the front, along with purple fleece pants with pink unicorns.
If you know where she is, call ACSO at (864) 260-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.