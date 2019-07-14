ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing, endangered man.
According to a Facebook post, deputies say Roger Dale Singleton, 49, was last seen on Mattison Drive in Belton on July 11.
At the time, Singleton was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.
Deputies describe Mr. Singleton as standing about 6'1'' and weighing around 270 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and a black widow tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to ACSO case number 2019-10952.
