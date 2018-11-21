ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a Belton man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
ACSO says 55-year-old Keith Bayne left his home on Murphy Road on foot around 4:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray camouflage pullover, blue jeans, brown boots, and a beanie.
Deputies say Bayne has health concerns, and that he was also captured on a security camera at the 7-Eleven gas station on Belton highway around 6:45 p.m. He then walked across the street to the McDonald's, but hasn't been seen since. We're told by ACSO he got into a car with someone at some point.
ACSO tells FOX Carolina K-9s were able to track him to Big Creek Road as well, which is where they are searching.
Anyone who knows where Bayne is should call 9-1-1.
