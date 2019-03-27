ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
ACSO says 15-year-old Adaris Vazquez left her home at some point between 11:30 p.m. on March 24 and 2:30 a.m. on March 25.
Details regarding where Adaris went missing from or what she may have been wearing were not provided, but ACSO included a photo on a Facebook post asking for help finding her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2019-04491.
