LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a teen they say ran away from home on Sunday.
ACSO says 16-year-old Lexus Michelle Lindsey ran away from her home on Pine Knoll Street in Liberty. Deputies say they do not know where she may have been headed to.
Lexus has no known medical problems and left with a backpack. ACSO does not know what clothes she was wearing, but say she could be wearing a Wren High School hooded sweatshirt with the name "Lindsey" on the back and gray Nike shoes. They do know she was last seen at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
ACSO says Lexus is a Wren High School student and has not made contact with her family since she left.
Anyone with information should call ACSO at (864) 260-4400.
