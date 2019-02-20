ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputies are seeking assistance in finding a robbery suspect who they say stole money from a Belton homeowner.
According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street Extension in Belton on February 11. Upon arrival, they spoke to a victim who said she'd gone to open her door for what she thought was her cat when a man pushed into the home.
The victim told deputies the suspect pushed her to the ground and threatened her as he searched her wallet for money. He left the house on foot.
The man, at the time of the incident, was described as clean shaven and possible in his late twenties or early thirties. The victim said he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white writing, gray or white shoes, and dark gloves.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact Detective W. Freestate at (864) 260-4426. The number for the case is 2019-02304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.