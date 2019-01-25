ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly four years after the disappearance of Emmanuel Quarles, Anderson County deputies now say they have charged a suspect with his murder.
On Thursday, deputies said that the South Carolina Attorney General's Office presented facts to a grand jury, which returned a true bill of murder to suspect Kerry Eugene Cobb. ACSO says Cobb was arraigned Thursday and denied bond.
Deputies say Quarles went missing from Pendleton in April 2015.
ACSO says the attorney general's office is leading the prosecution on the case since the investigation spanned three counties and two judicial circuits. Deputies thanked the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Oconee County Sheriff's Office, SLED, and the attorney general's office for their collaboration.
A mugshot for Cobb was not available as of writing.
