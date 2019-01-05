Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina)-- Anderson County dispatch has confirmed a deputy has been involved in a collision. It was a two vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon.
No injuries were reported. The crash happened at the intersection of SC 86 and SC 20.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.