HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - "He was that guy that could make you smile if you were having a bad day. We miss his laughter, we miss his antics and we just miss his face."
Temekia Clinkscales says her cousin needs justice. Her family continues to speak out nearly two years after her cousin, Millard Earl Jr., was found dead on an Anderson County road.
A crash once thought to be just an accident, Junior's family has said from the beginning "there's more to the story."
"I just want to know what happened to my child," says Jackie Cowan. "It's hard for me to not know what happened to him."
Almost two years ago, Honea Path police said Junior got a phone call and hopped on his motorcycle in the middle of the night down Highway 252, stretch of road that was under construction. Originally, investigators said Junior tried to jump over a pile of gravel nearly six feet tall.
"He was a very cautious rider, he wouldn't even do stunts. We know that's not what happened to him," Clinkscales said.
The family is pushing out a $10,000 reward for answers about this father of five.
"He still lives within them."
The Anderson County coroner said this case is still being investigated. He said it does not appear like any other vehicles were involved in the crash. Coroner Shore said Junior got a call around 4am, but as far as what happened once he hit the road, that's still a mystery.
