ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man faces several charges tied to child pornography.
South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced Friday that 43-year-old Christian Thomas Young faced 21 charges connected to the distribution of the material.
Young was arrested on October 24 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They were assisted by Anderson PD, Anderson County deputies, and the United States Secret Service.
All 21 charges that Young is facing are 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Wilson says the felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Wilson's office will prosecute the case, and stresses that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.