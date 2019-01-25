BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Belton man is in jail Friday, accused of sexually battering a girl toward the end of 2018.
Anderson County deputies say 54-year-old Johnny Jack James Jr. faces two charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. One charge is a 1st Degree charge for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, while the other is specifically for committing or attempting a lewd act with the victim.
According to arrest warrants obtained by FOX Carolina, deputies say the 7-year-old girl made an outcry detailing what allegedly happened at James' home several times between November 29, 2018 and December 2, 2018. The warrants indicate James willfully committed a lewd act by using the girl's body, but did not provide details as to what James did. The warrants were obtained based on forensic interviews with the girl and her family at Foothills Alliance.
As of writing, bond has not been set for James.
