ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man wanted for murder is now in custody.
ACSO says Michael Blake Pierce was on the run and deputies sought tips on his whereabouts.
Anderson County S.O. PIO J.T. Foster told FOX Carolina that Pierce was wanted in connection with the homicide that happened on February 7 on Due West Highway. 27-year-old Michael T. McLarey died of his injuries from that shooting at AnMed hospital.
On Thursday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Due West Highway.
