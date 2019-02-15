ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a man they say is wanted for murder.

ACSO says Michail Blake Pierce is on the run, and deputies are looking for tips as to where he is.

Anderson County S.O. PIO J.T. Foster tells FOX Carolina that Pierce is wanted in connection with the homicide that happened on February 7 on Due West Highway. 27-year-old Michael T. McLarey died of his injuries from that shooting at AnMed hospital.

The public is warned that Pierce should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 864-260-4400 or Fugitive Investigative Unit Sgt. Brock at 864-844-3084.