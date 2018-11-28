ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have added a new name to their 'Most Wanted' list.
Deputies say 23-year-old Kelvin Lamar Merriweather is wanted on active warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime connected to shooting in Anderson on November 18 of this year.
Merriweather stands at 6'2'' and weighs about 201 pounds.
Deputies ask that if you see him, or know anything about his whereabouts, to cal the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak with Sergeant Brock at (864) 260 4435.
You can also report tips and information through Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (888) CRIME-SC or submit a tip online using the online tip form.
