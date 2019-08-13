Mattison brothers
(ACSO)

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have arrested two suspects for drug trafficking, after two narcotics search warrants revealed evidence of it. 

On August 8, members of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division working in concert with the Anderson City Police Department executed the warrants and found 132 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of crack-cocaine, 817 ecstasy pills, 85 grams of marijuana, 2 hand guns, and 1 bullet proof vest.

Evidence

The ACSO has charged Fredrick Mattison and Darrell Mattison with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession With the Intent to Distribute (PWID) Crack-Cocaine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Fredrick Mattison additionally has pending charges from the APD.

