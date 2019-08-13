ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have arrested two suspects for drug trafficking, after two narcotics search warrants revealed evidence of it.
On August 8, members of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division working in concert with the Anderson City Police Department executed the warrants and found 132 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of crack-cocaine, 817 ecstasy pills, 85 grams of marijuana, 2 hand guns, and 1 bullet proof vest.
The ACSO has charged Fredrick Mattison and Darrell Mattison with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession With the Intent to Distribute (PWID) Crack-Cocaine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Fredrick Mattison additionally has pending charges from the APD.
MORE NEWS
Drug tests and background checks are becoming less important to employers. Here's why
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.