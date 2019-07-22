ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is a suspect connected to a sexual assault that took place in June.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on June 8th in the Pelzer community.
The unknown man is described as being in his early 30s with a fair skin tone. He is estimated to stand around 6 feet tall and weigh around 180 pounds.
Deputies have released a sketch of the suspect at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on who he may be is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to ACSO case number 2019-10300.
