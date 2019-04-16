ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking into the vandalism of a Midway church that they say occurred between April 13 and 14.
The photo was shared on Facebook of Midway Presbyterian Church that shows three broken windows and the phrases, "Submit to God thru Islam," and "Muhammed is his prophet," spray painted in black on the siding.
Police say the windows were over 125 years old.
Tuesday, the Anderson Area CrimeStoppers said they will be offering a reward of $500 for any information that could help them find who is responsible for the vandalism. The church has also offered a reward - totaling $1000.
Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
In addition to the reward, Anderson Area Crime Stoppers is accepting donations from the community to help the church replace the damaged windows.
Donations may be sent to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers, PO Box 219, Anderson SC 29622. Deputies ask that those sending donations indicate it is for the church windows.
MORE NEWS:
Troopers: 1-year-old left in car dies after it burst into flames during chase on I-85; driver arrested after fleeing on foot
Spartanburg man accused of killing his wife caught in Maryland, extradited back home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.