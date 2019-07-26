ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that a 29-year-old Anderson man was arrested and charged after a child porn investigation.
William Justin Vaughn faces 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators allege he distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
Vaughn was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each count carries up to ten years in prison.
