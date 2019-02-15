ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- An Upstate man now faces 30 years in prison after being apprehended in Knoxville, Tennessee, following the fatal shooting of a victim in White City Park Bridge between Anderson and Pendleton, that took place two years ago officials released.
Anderson County jurors convicted Stephen Grant Parten of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, assault and battery in the second degree, burglary second degree, and grand larceny, following a four day trial, the Solicitors Office released.
The facts presented during trial revealed that on May 26, 2016, Stephen Parten shot the victim, then fled until his car became disabled in the Williamston area, where he spent five days hiding in the woods, police say.
Solictor Wagner remarked that "Parten fled, but justice has followed him. We hope today's verdict and sentence will bring some closure to the family of the victim."
