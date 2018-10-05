ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said Friday a reported child abduction attempt at the Walmart grocery store on East Greenville Street was a misunderstanding.
Police said they were called to the store Thursday to take the report.
According to an incident report, police met with the mother at 1:10 p.m. The woman claimed she was getting her child out of her SUV when an older woman, in her 50s or 60s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached her, grabbed the child and tried to take the child away.
The mother said she and the other woman struggled for about ten seconds before the older woman let go.
The mother claims the woman followed her into the store and asked several questions about the child, such as his name and age. The mother said she did not reply.
The other woman eventually left.
Police stated in the incident report that the mother "stated that she was not sure if the female was trying to take her child from her but she thought it was a strange encounter."
Later Friday evening, the department tweeted out a press release which stated the original report was a "mistake in judgement" on the complainant's end.
Officers reviewed surveillance video with the complainant, and all parties agreed that the event was simply a misunderstanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.