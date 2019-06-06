ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police say what began as an argument between neighbors ended with SWAT descending upon a home Thursday night.
FOX Carolina first learned the team was on the scene on Inman Drive, near Woodside Avenue.
Police say they received the call at 7:32 p.m., and Capt. Mike Aikens with the department says the initial call was a residential disturbance.
At one point, Aikens says one neighbor shoved another before running back inside his home. When APD tried to get him to come out the home, Aikens says the neighbor threatened to shoot police. APD briefly pulled back and activated the SWAT team along with negotiators.
Aikens says the negotiations did get a response, so SWAT used gas canisters to try and coax the suspect out. That too failed, so SWAT officers got inside the home and took the man into custody without further incident.
As of writing, Aikens could not confirm the man's name nor could he list charges levied against the suspect. However, he does say this all stemmed from the initial alleged simple assault.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.