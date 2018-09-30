ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department is investigating after the death of a woman struck by two vehicles.
Officers said they were dispatched to Williamston Road and North Gosset Street on September 20 in reference to a body being hit by a vehicle.
According to police, the driver on the vehicle was on scene and stated they thought they struck an animal that was in the roadway. When the driver realized it was a pedestrian, he immediately called 911.
The victim was transported to Anderson Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
She was identified as Melissa Crowder.
According to the coroner's office, the autopsy revealed a combination of injuries that indicated Crowder could have been struck first by another vehicle, possibly a SUV or small truck.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Lt. Vincent Smith at the Anderson Police Department or Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.