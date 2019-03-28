Clayton Hawkins

Clayton Hawkins is charged with six counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime after Anderson police say he fired into a car holding two adults and four children. This person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 Source: Anderson City Police Dept.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson Police Department says a man accused of attempted murder has been arrested.

According to officers, Clayton Lydel Hawkins, 28, is accused of shooting into a vehicle containing two adults and four children around 11:40 p.m. Saturday near Brookmeade Drive. 

Police say Hawkins was driving a gray SUV and fired shots at the victim's car from the vehicle he was in. At this time, police say they don't know a make and model of the SUV. 

Officers say the children were not hurt in the shooting, though both of the adults were injured. As of Monday, officers with the police department say the adult female is in stable condition, and the adult male has already been released from the hospital.

On Wednesday, APD said Hawkins was captured by a Fugitive Task Force in Ninety Six. Further details on his capture weren't immediately available.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Hawkins is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. 

Thursday morning Hawkins went through bond court and was denied bond.  He's currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center. 

