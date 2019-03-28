ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson Police Department says a man accused of attempted murder has been arrested.
According to officers, Clayton Lydel Hawkins, 28, is accused of shooting into a vehicle containing two adults and four children around 11:40 p.m. Saturday near Brookmeade Drive.
Police say Hawkins was driving a gray SUV and fired shots at the victim's car from the vehicle he was in. At this time, police say they don't know a make and model of the SUV.
Officers say the children were not hurt in the shooting, though both of the adults were injured. As of Monday, officers with the police department say the adult female is in stable condition, and the adult male has already been released from the hospital.
On Wednesday, APD said Hawkins was captured by a Fugitive Task Force in Ninety Six. Further details on his capture weren't immediately available.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Hawkins is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Thursday morning Hawkins went through bond court and was denied bond. He's currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS:
Belton Police: Man suffers fatal gun shot wound after suspected shooting along Mattison Drive
Troopers: Car crashes into Cherokee County restaurant, driver flees scene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.