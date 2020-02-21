ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police need your help finding a missing man they say hasn't been seen in four weeks.
APD says Michael McCreight Sr. was reported missing from East N. Avenue, and was last seen wearing a hospital gown and socks with no shoes. He was last spotted near N. Fant Street and E. Greenville Street.
Anyone who knows where he is should call APD at 864-844-1553. Reference case #20-08789 when you call. You can also email Det. Eddleman at meddleman@cityofandersonsc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.