Demarcus Jermaine Jones

 (Photo: Anderson PD/ Oct. 29, 2020)

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police say a teen who went missing earlier in the day has been safely located.

According to APD, 19-year-old Demarcus Jermaine Jones was last seen around noon Thursday at the McDonald's on Clemson Boulevard. Hours later, APD announced that he was safely located.

