ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are looking for a Corvette they say was stolen out of a Walmart parking lot recently.
APD says the 1980 white Corvette was stolen from the store on 28 Bypass in Anderson. It has registration number IBN835.
Anyone who has information on where the Corvette may be or who potentially stole it should call Sgt. Chris Aman at 864-231-721 or email caman@cityofandersonsc.com. Reference case #19-69282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.