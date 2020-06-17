ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are asking for help tracking down a suspect they say lit a car on fire this month.
In surveillance video released Wednesday, APD says a man walks along Gossett Street on June 8, 2020 just before 10 p.m. He's seen pouring a liquid on the car and then setting it aflame before fleeing the scene on foot.
APD says he was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to leave a Crime Stoppers tip by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
