ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police need your help finding two teens they say went ran away from an apartment complex this week.
13-year-old Kentarious Curry and 14-year-old Nahzir Amere Scott were last seen at the Belton Woods apartments at different times. Nahzir went missing first, on Monday, October 18. Kentarious went missing two days later, on Wednesday. It's unknown if their disappearances are connected at this time.
Nahzir is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white sneakers.
Kentarious is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was seen wearing a grey pullover hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who knows where either teen is should call Det. Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com. Kentarious' case number is 20-53413, and Nahzir's is 20-53223.
