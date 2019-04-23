ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said Tuesday the reward being offered for information in the death of Randy Smith has increased.
Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting in front of an E. Whitner Street convenience store on March 30, 2016.
Police said during a news conference Tuesday that Smith had stopped by the store on his way home from work and was speaking to a childhood friend outside when the shots rang out.
Police believe the vehicle involved was a Chevy Cruze and the suspect is a man who fired from the passenger window.
Anyone with information in the case is should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to be eligible for a cash reward.
Police said Smith’s family raised money to add to the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total of $4,000.
"We know that someone out there knows something," Chief Jim Stewart said during the news conference.
"For two years, those with information about this case have stayed silent while the Smith family agonized," added Stephen Combs with Anderson County Crime Stoppers.
Combs asked anyone with information to "do the right thing" and help "provide justice and closure for the family."
Smith's mother, Gloria, also spoke during the news conference. She said that she and Smith's four children miss him dearly and "just want justice" for him.
"He didn’t deserve to be shot down like he was. Just standing here talking with friends," Gloria Smith said. "Basically with his back turned on his phone not really having time to react when the person came through here shooting. So I’m just asking anyone with information to come forward."
PREVIOUSLY - Candlelight vigil marks three-year anniversary of unsolved Anderson homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.