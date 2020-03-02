ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Anderson Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in finding a 17-year-old teen they say ran away at the end of February.
According to police, Jorge Wyatt Rodriguez-Coleman ran away from a W. Whitner Street address on February 26.
The teen is described as standing 5'9'' tall and weighing 175 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jorge's whereabouts is asked to reach out to Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com in reference to Case #20-10739.
