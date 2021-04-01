ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police have asked for people to be on the lookout for D'vijay Amir Rice.
Police said the 14-year-old ran away from home on March 27.
Anyone who has seen his is asked to call Detective Kristin Brady at 864-328-4496.
MORE NEWS- Man accused of trying to break INTO an Upstate prison to bring contraband to prisoners, SCDC says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.