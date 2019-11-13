ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said they are investigating after a van was stolen from the Anderson Interfaith Ministries campus on Murray Avenue.
The white 2006 Ford Econoline E-250 was stolen Monday night.
AIM said the van has logos on the sides and back and the tag number is EKG-874.
AIM asks anyone with information to call Glenn Breed at 864-965-9074.
According to its website, AIM is a non-profit organization that "meets the needs of struggling individuals and families in Anderson County."
