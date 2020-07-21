ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson City Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at a gas station on East River Street and Shockley Ferry.
Captain Mike Aikens says that two men were inside the gas station when a fight ensued around 4:00 p.m.
One of the individuals pulled a gun and fired the weapon, police report.
An employee was grazed, but they are believed to be okay.
Both of the men left the scene.
A description is not yet available.
