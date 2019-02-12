ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to a call in reference to a man with a gun at a Chick-Fil-A along Clemson Boulevard on Friday, February 8th.
While responding, dispatch advised that they received several calls from witnesses stated a man had pulled a gun in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot and fired it.
Officers said they met with the victim at another nearby business and observed bullet holes in the side of the victims vehicle.
The victim said she passed a silver car, that was sitting in the road with nobody in front of them. After she passed, the same car drove up onto the read end of her car, police say.
The two suspects in the silver car reportedly gave the victim the finger, before trying to pull into the drive-thru of the Chick-Fil-A.
The male driver got out of the car and raised a gun and fired it in the direction of her vehicle, the victim said.
The victim said she left the scene, then immediately called Anderson police.
Once officers were notified of the description of the vehicle and located it in the area, the female in the car notified the officer that the male driver had discharged a weapon.
Upon investigation, officers detained the suspect driver. They identified him as Javaunte Keauna Ware, and took him into custody.
Ware was arrested for aggravated assault and warrants are currently being sought for attempted murder, Anderson Police say.
