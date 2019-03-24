ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for six counts of attempted murder.
According to officers, Clayton Lydel Hawkins, 28, is accused of shooting into a vehicle containing two adults and four children around 11:40 p.m. Saturday near Brookmeade Drive.
Officers say the children were not hurt in the shooting, though both of the adults were injured. One is in stable condition, while the other remains in critical condition in the ICU.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Hawkins is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Carla Roberson at (864) 221-8980 or CrimeStoppers at 1(888) CRIME-SC.
