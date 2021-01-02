ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are asking for information as they search for a man who hasn't been seen since before the New Year.
APD says 42-year-old Melvin Eugene Brown was last seen on Dec. 29, 2020 on E. Franklin Street. He left to run an errand then, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Brown stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is bald and has a black beard. A photo of him provided by APD shows closer-cropped hair.
He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, and a brown and white stocking cap.
If you know where he is, contact Det. Vaughn at 864-221-7945 or call APD.
