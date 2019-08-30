ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Anderson is searching for a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 30th at Scores Jewelers along Civic Center Boulevard.
The person of interest pictured is a male with short hair, facial hair, and a chest tattoo.
Information concerning the suspect should be forwarded to Sgt. Chris Arman at the City of Anderson Police Department at 864-276-6279.
More information can be found on their Facebook page here.
