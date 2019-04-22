ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police said they will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss an increase in the reward being offered for information in the death of Randy Smith.
Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting in front of an E. Whitner Street convenience store on March 30, 2016.
Police believe the vehicle involved was a Chevy Cruze and the suspect is a man who fired from the passenger window.
Anyone with information in the case is should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to be eligible for a cash reward.
Police said Smith’s family raised money to add to the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total of $4,000.
