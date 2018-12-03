WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police charged two people after a receiving a report from a neighbor stating that a dog had chewed its own leg off after getting stuck in a runner cable, according to a Ware Shoals Police Department incident report.
Police were called to the home on Edgewood Drive on Nov. 19.
The responding officer wrote in the incident report, “When I approached the fence I could see a very skinny black Great Dane with an injury to his back right leg. As he got closer I could see that over half of his leg was gone."
Officers spoke with two people at the home, Jessica James, and Skylar Craft.
James reportedly told officers the dog, named Lucifer, was placed on a runner after trying to jump over a fence.
James and Craft gave conflicting accounts of how long the dog was kept on the runner and to how long the dog had been injured. They told police they tried to treat the injury at home because they could not afford a veterinary bill.
Police noted seeing a metal pole where the dog had been tied but did not see a food or water bowl.
Police said both James, 32, and Craft, 38, were charged with ill treatment of animals.
Noah's Ark is caring for the dog, now called Luke, and said in addition to a nasty infection on the remains of his leg, the dog is also suffering intestinal issues because he was in "starvation mode for quite a long time."
"His leg is the least of our worries right now," Noah's Ark posted on their website. "Luke has lots of intestinal issues and came in with constant runny diarrhea. His intestinal problems have to be our top priority, or he will not survive. Dogs like Luke will eat anything to survive. His liver does not indicate he ate something poisonous, but we cannot rule that out."
Click here to make a donation to help with Luke's treatment.
On Monday, December 3, Noah's Ark posted an update on Luke's condition on their website and said he will have to have the remaining portion of his damaged leg removed.
Below is what the rescue posted:
Poor Luke has got to be one of the saddest cases we have had in a long time. All of the pups we save are sad and desperate but his reaches down into your Soul. Luke was so distraught and scared that I decided we needed to go ahead and get him out of the Hospital for a couple of days to get him settled down. The good news is within a couple of hours of being with us at the Rehab Center, he began to relax and was no longer fearful.
He is so starved that it is hard to believe he has the strength to take two steps. He looks like a dog that is not going to live past the end of the day. His eyes are sunken into the back of his eye socket. His nasal cavity and eyes are infected and drain constantly. I have seen a lot of sick dogs but what has happened to Luke is beyond inhumane.
Luke has gone back and forth to the vet to have his bandages changed because that is one place where he does not like us fooling around. His leg hurts even on his pain meds and is horribly infected. Even though he is on the proper antibiotics for the bacteria he is growing; his leg drains continuously. I finally decided it was too risky to keep the leg with the nasty infection he has.
Luke is going back to CVRC tomorrow to have his damaged leg removed. Keeping it any longer in hopes we can come up with a prosthetic that might work is too risky. His infection appears to have invaded the bone, and that can cost him his Life. We are not going to risk it which is why we have made this decision. All of Luke's Specialists have gone over his values, and they feel it is now or never with his surgery. He is strong enough to survive the surgery to remove the leg but not strong enough to withstand the infection if it continues up his leg.
The only good news we have is Luke's intestinal biopsy did not show any cancer. We believe his issues are from being starved almost to death. The medication we have him on for his constant diarrhea is working, and we have been able to increase his calories and change his food to a high-quality kibble which he loves. Luke is still in danger of Re-Feeding Syndrome which is why we have to regulate his food and slowly increase it.
We have only had Luke at the Rehab Center for a couple of days but what we have discovered is he loves everyone and does not have a mean bone in his body. He needed a place where he felt safe, and that is what he has with us. We hate taking him back to ICU tomorrow but we have to so he can have his bad leg removed. We knew it was only temporary when we took him out, but it still breaks our hearts to see how scared he gets.
We are hopeful he will bounce back, and we can bring him back in a couple of days. A lot of Specialists have to be involved in his surgery on Tuesday to make sure he pulls through his procedure. Luke's bills are already over the top. Please, continue to Donate and share with your friends so he can get everything he needs to survive the horrible Nightmare he had to endure to survive. Luke is a fabulous dog that should have never been in the horrible situation he was put in. He is a sweet, loving, Gentle Giant that wants nothing but Love.
