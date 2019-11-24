LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two homes in Laurens County have been reported for the felony abuse and neglect of a total of 19 animals, who were seized from the homes, officials say.
Officials say on Friday November 22, 2019 around 2:00 PM, Laurens County Animal Control responded simultaneously to 2 separate, unrelated locations in Cross Hill, South Carolina.
Each incident resulted in multiple animal seizures at each location along with multiple misdemeanor and felony level charges.
DOGS FOUND CHAINED AND MALNOURISHED ALONG JOHN GRANT STREET
Animal control officials responded to the first location on John Grant Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival the officer first observed 3 dogs that were severely malnourished with no clean water or food. Officials say they were also tethered using heavy chains. The chains on these animals were so heavy that on one dog, the chain caused a severe laceration to the neck.
Further investigation revealed a total of 7 dogs on the property. Only 3 were of acceptable weight.
All 7 dogs on the property were seized and several had to be transported to a local animal hospital for treatment where 2 of them remain.
Officials say then multiple citations were issued and then reported to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for consideration of further charges.
ANIMALS SEIZED FROM SECOND LOCATION IN CROSS HILL
Animal control officers visited the second location on Aberdare Drive in Cross Hill, to assist the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, for multiple animals living in deplorable conditions.
When officials arrived, they found 16 cats and one large dog living in a single wide mobile home that was littered in feces and urine, fleas, trash and rotten food.
Officials say the amount of roach bug and spider infestation in the home was terrifying.
A total of 12 cats and one dog were taken from the residence.
The other 4 cats were able to escape capture into the wooded area behind the home.
Officials say they will continue to try to get those animals to safety as well.
15 citations for violations of our Humane Care ordinance were issued and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office obtained felony warrants for Ill Treatment of Animals in this case.
"Animal cruelty and neglect continues to be a problem in Laurens County. There is NO excuse for starving an animal in Laurens County. There is no excuse to not provide animals in your care the basic needs of adequate shelter from the elements, food and constant access to fresh water. If you need help reach out to our shelter. " Dale Satterfield, the Director of Public Works reported.
