TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Ann Willis continues to recover after being shot, stabbed, and brutally beaten during a kidnapping and burglary more than two months ago, in which her husband was also brutally beaten, her family has a message for their attackers.

“You meant us harm, but we are making it good,” Chandra Willis-Kasa said Tuesday.

“Ten weeks tomorrow, my parents were attacked,” Willis-Kasa said in a statement. “(I’m still) shaking my head still in disbelief. Turning my thoughts to the goodness that has come from this tragedy. Around week 6, I walked into mom’s hospital room & there was ‘KEEP CLIMBING ANN’ on the wall front and center where mom would see it every second of the day.”

The message was inscribed on a piece of wood, along with verses from II Corinthians, Psalms, Acts, and James by John Weber, one of the Willis’ great nephews.

“My parents are a great aunt and uncle to an awesome young man who took his precious time to create an inspiring piece that my mother reads every day,” Willis-Kasa said.

She called the familiy’s faith and bonding in wake of the tragedy “incredible.”

Willis-Kasa said her mother can now ride in a wheelchair and recently had her first real shower since September 25, but said Ann still needs prayers.

“Please continue to pray for her emotional, mental, and physical healing,” Willis-Kasa’s statement read. “Mom lacks ambition to recover fully. We encourage her in the most positive way. Pray for us to know how encourage her positively and not aggravate with our drive to get her to complete wellness. The medical team has been so caring and professional...we are so thankful.”

Willis-Kasa said the family is also praying that deputies will quickly apprehend as many as three other suspects in the case, and for the salvation of the five people already in the case.

“My family forgives each one of you and we forgive who put this horrible act in (the suspects’) minds. I’m anxious to look each one of you in the eyes,” Willis said to the suspects.

