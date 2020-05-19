GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cathy Stevens from the Riley Institute at Furman answered several questions we had about summer educational programs this year in the midst of the pandemic.
Stevens is the Director of the White-Riley-Peterson Afterschool Policy Fellowship, which according to the Riley institute’s website, is focused on improving policy in support of afterschool and summer learning across the country.
Below are the questions we had for Stevens and her answers:
We know during the summer, most school kids lose at least some of what they learned in the previous school year. How has COVID-19 impacted learning loss?
Even in years without a global pandemic, data shows that all students lose some of what they learned in the school year over the summer. This year, children have been learning remotely for the past few months, but the reality is that some households are more equipped to do so than others.
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman estimates that as many as 39,000 students have been unaccounted for since public schools closed. 39,000 kids!
Importantly, kids are losing a lot of social and emotional learning right now, which is especially important as we cope with the stressors of COVID-19.
As we look to recovery, we must think strategically think about how we can help students catch up and keep up.
The state is looking at ways to help children experiencing summer learning loss. From your perspective, how can they best support students and families?
We need to keep wi-fi hotspots available for families who want to engage in summer learning. Food insecurity is another issue that will have been made worse this year with unemployment spikes. So many of our students rely on schools for the majority of their food. Community partners can play a big role through summer meal programs.
These are not problems that can be handled by schools and families alone. They’ll need the help of many community partners – YMCA, Communities in Schools, Public Education Partners, Boys and Girls Clubs, churches, and more.
What can parents do this summer to support their school-aged children?
While we’re all feeling overwhelmed right now, we as parents will have to challenge ourselves to seek out virtual, in-home learning opportunities that are fun and engaging.
Simple, concentrated acts of reading together, playing trivia at dinner, and working on a few math problems can go such a long way to help stop the summer slide.
Parents can also look into city, county, and community-based programs to see what is being offered both in-person and virtually.
A lot of local organizations typically offer summer programming. What can we expect this summer?
We are seeing a variety of creative programs pop up. Based on changing health guidelines, many in-person camps are not going to open until early July. Affordable online options are available, too.
Greenville County Schools will provide reading and math camp in July for rising 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders. Pickens County’s award-winning Camp iRock, a program for 1st – 4th graders, will also take place in July.
Make Summer Count, a program by Public Education Partners, is building up the home libraries of children living in Greenville County and offering virtual Community Read-Aloud sessions.
Additionally, many YMCAs are also offering childcare for the children of essential workers.
Would you describe childcare and afterschool workers as frontline workers?
Without a doubt childcare and afterschool and summer program workers are frontline workers. Their programs address critical societal needs.
Students in afterschool and summer programs earn better grades, are more engaged in school, and more likely to graduate. These programs provide a safe place where supportive staff connect with kids, engage them in hands-on learning, and help them navigate challenges.
The Riley Institute has always supported afterschool and summer learning. These programs are going to be more important than ever in recovery. But without support from state and local government, three out of four surveyed programs are in jeopardy of closing permanently or laying off staff.
