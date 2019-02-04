ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department said they are currently on scene of a reported shooting that left one person injured.
Officers say they responded to Pisgah View Apartments after receiving a call of a gunshot wound victim. The person has been transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, a preschool is near the apartment complex. Officials are working with the school to conduct a controlled release of the children.
They are also working with Asheville City Schools to the drop off of children who may live in the complex.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
