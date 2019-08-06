ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department say an armed and dangerous suspect involved in a bank robbery was taken into custody in Black Mountain after leading authorities on a brief chase.
According to officers, a man - now identified as 40-year-old Brian Keith Leonhart - walked into the First Citizens Bank on Tunnel Road around 3:30 p.m. and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, demanding money.
APD responded to reports of a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank at 1201 Tunnel Rd. Officers are on scene. Further information to follow as it becomes available.— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) August 5, 2019
Leonhart, described as standing about 6' tall and weighing 230-250 pounds, was caught on surveillance camera.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a tan baseball cap with a green shirt and camouflage cargo shorts. He has tattoos on both forearms, and had a
Initially, police said Leonhart was driving a white 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor with Florida tag #DHL-L59.
However, officials said on Tuesday that they located the Mitsubishi abandoned in Jackson County. They then believed Leonhart is driving a 2005 red Ford Focus with a NC tag #BFZ-1883.
The Focus was stolen near where the Mitsubishi was discovered.
Later Tuesday afternoon, Black Mountain police said they were conducting a traffic stop around 2:07 p.m. on Highway 70 West. One of the officers say they noticed a red Ford Focus matching the description of the vehicle Leonhart was said to be driving.
After positively identifying the driver of the Focus as Leonhart, officers say a pursuit ensued.
The chase lasted about ten minutes before police say Leonhart crashed his car into a wooded area on West Cotton Avenue.
Then, officers say he fled on foot.
Leonhart was seen entering a home on Genesis Circle. He also tried to break into several other homes, and vehicles, in an attempt to evade arrest.
Police say they were able to capture him without incident a short time later.
Leonhart is facing charges for armed robbery, and firearm by a felon in connection to the robbery. Though, Black Mountain police say he'll now face additional charges stemming from the pursuit.
Those will include:
- Felony speed to elude arrest
- Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Careless and reckless driving
- Two counts of breaking and entering
- Attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
